China deplores terrorist attack against Iranian scientist

Addressing the Monday press conference, Chunying said that China was shocked by the news regarding assassination of Iranian scientist.

She added that such violence and criminal acts will lead to weaken regional stability and security.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh head of the Research and Innovation Organization of Iran's Ministry of Defense was assassinated on November 27 when a car bomb exploded near his vehicle and a number of terrorists opened fire on him afterwards, according to Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier-General Amir Hatami.

UAE, Jordan, Oman, Iraq, Azerbaijan, Syria, UK, Afghanistan and Turkey have so far condemned in the strongest terms terrorist assassination of Fakhrizadeh.

