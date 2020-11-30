Afghanistan condemns assassination of Iranian scientist

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of the Research and Innovation Organization of Iran Ministry of Defense, was assassinated in a terrorist attack near Tehran on Friday afternoon.

In its statement, the Afghan ministry also sympathized with the bereaved family of Dr. Fakhrizadeh.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif strongly condemned the terrorist attack to assassinate Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on Friday highlighting “serious indications of Israeli role”.

