Int’l expert urges Iran to launch a campaign against Israel’s “strategic ambiguity” doctrine

Three days after the assassination of Dr. Fakhrizadeh in which Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said there are “serious indications of Israeli role”, IRNA conducted an interview with Reza Nasri about the terrorist incident.

On the objective behind the assassination of Dr. Fakhrizadeh, Nasri said that Israel is trying to either drag Iran into a widespread conflict before the end of Trump Administration in the US or at least rob the country of a capable element in its nuclear industry.

Asked whether the assassination of the Iranian scientist can be viewed as mining the ground for reviving a 2015 Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), the expert said that the Israeli lobby had been planning since a long time ago for a condition where Biden is elected as the new US president so as to sabotage any efforts for de-escalation and removal of sanctions against Tehran.

He said that the Zionist regime and other hostile countries are trying to pretend that there is a connection between the assassination of Dr. Fakhrizadeh and the signing of JCPOA so as to hamper de-escalation efforts by President Rouhani’s government.

