Defense minister says idiot acts, assassinations not to go unanswered

"We chase the criminals to the end," General Hatami said at a funeral procession held here Monday morning for Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, head of the Research and Innovation Organization of Iran's Ministry of Defense, who was assassinated in a town nearby Tehran on Friday.

Fakhrizadeh was assassinated on November 27 when a car bomb exploded near his vehicle and a number of terrorists opened fire on him afterwards, according to Hatami's recent remarks.

The criminals should know that they will be punished, Hatami said at the funeral ceremony today.

"First to investigate this crime and firmly prosecute its perpetrators and its commanders, second to continue the martyr’s scientific and technological efforts in all the sectors where he was active," Khamenei.ir quoted the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as speaking about the incident.

