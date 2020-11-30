Chabahar in southeast Iran, chance for a growing trade with neighbors

Chabahar is the first Iranian port that is able to attract foreign operators, Director-General of Ports and Maritime Organization of the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchestan Behrooz Aqaei told IRNA on Monday.

Aqaei referred to India as one of the foreign operators present in Chabahar.

Having joint borders with two neighboring countries of Afghanistan and Pakistan, Iran's Chabahar can be a route to join Indian Ocean and Africa to Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has once said.

After completion of the first phase of Shahid Beheshti Port in Chabahar, it can play important role in marketing, can attract investors and facilitate the arrival of different ships and vessels, Aqaei announced.

As a national development project, it will also prepare the ground for fostering trade exchange with neighboring states including India, Oman and Afghanistan, Aqaei underlined.

Indian operator in Shahid Beheshti Port with ten-year-long agreement is committed to provide 85-million-dollar worth of strategic equipment, Aqaei said, adding that the ownership of the equipment will be presented to Iran at the end of the agreement.

Thanks to Chabahar's capacities, India can transport commodities to Afghanistan with no need to Pakistan, the official added.

The official went on to say that Chabahar is an important port that can serve as a link to connect regional states, including Afghanistan and Central Asian countries, with its low-cost route.

Completion of Chabahar-Zahedan railroad project in Sistan-Baluchestan will lead to growth in Iran's oceanic port more than ever, Aqaei noted.

Chabahar with its important strategic position is the main center for development, he said, adding that the port plays a key role in exchange of goods among Central Asian states.

In May 2016, a landmark transit trade agreement on Chabahar Port was signed between Iran, India and Afghanistan.

