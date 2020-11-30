Iran, Yemen discuss ways to broaden bilateral ties

The talks were held between Iran's Ambassador to Sana'a Hassan Irlou and Yemen's Minister of Higher Education Hussein Hazib.

The two called for resuming and upgrading documents for bilateral scientific and educational cooperation, according to Yemen News Agency SABA.

The Yemeni minister praised the Iranian nation and government and the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei for adopting stances on supporting Yemeni people against the enemies.

Hazib said his country welcomes Iran's investment in educational projects in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia with the help of nine other Arab countries, except Oman, has been mounting massive attacks on Yemen since March 26, 2015, to give power back to the resigned Yemeni president and prevent the Yemeni revolutionary forces from taking power.

Meanwhile, all those Arab states except UAE withdrew from the anti-Yemen coalition as they saw the attacks are futile.

Since 2015, many Yemeni women and children have been killed.

