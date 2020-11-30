Nov 30, 2020, 9:10 AM
UAE condemns terrorist attack against Iranian scientist

Tehran, Nov 30, IRNA – UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement condemning the “heinous” terrorist attack against Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of Research and Innovation Organization of Iran Ministry of Defense, was assassinated in a terrorist attack near Tehran on Friday afternoon.

The statement, which was issued on Sunday night, warned that the terrorist attack could further fuel conflict in the region.

"Given the current situation in the region, the UAE calls upon all parties to exercise maximum degrees of self-restraint to avoid dragging the region into new levels of instability and threat to peace," the statement said.

