Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on November 30

** IRAN DAILY

-- Judiciary official: Assassinations, sanctions seek to impede Iran’s progress

The Head of the Iranian Judiciary’s High Council for Human Rights Ali Baqeri-Kani said the purpose of the assassination of the Iranian elites and sanctions against Iranians is to prevent the Iranian people from progress.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Iran Press, Baqeri-Kani said, “The experience of the past four decades has shown that the pressures have imposed costs on Iranian people, but they cannot stop people from advancement.”

He said that assassination and sanctions are two sides of the same coin against the Iranian people, which began during the presidency of the former US president Barack Obama.

-- Iran’s seven-month mineral exports top $3b: IRICA

Iran exported over $3 billion worth of minerals during the first seven months of the current Iranian year (March 20-October 21), according to figures released by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

Iranian mineral complexes exported more than 21.1 million tons of minerals during the said period, which marks a 42 percent drop compared to the corresponding figure for last year, IRNA reported.

The country also imported 2.2 million tons of mining industry products worth $1.7 billion during the seven months.

-- Over $238m allocated to stabilize stock market: NDF

Iran’s National Development Fund (NDF) allocated over $238 million for the stabilization of the country’s stock exchange market, said the chairman of the board of the Capital Market Stabilization Fund on Sunday.

Mohammad-Ebrahim Aqa-Babaei told IRNA that the transfer from the NDF to the Capital Market Stabilization Fund was implemented on Nov. 26.

**FINANCIALTRIBUNE

-- Tehran Stocks Upbeat

Tehran's share market opened trading week on Saturday in positive territory amid rising demand for most stock categories.

TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange, gained 23,223 points or 1.72%, 0.7% shy of the psychological 1.4 million points. The rally also swept through small caps as seen in the 1.62% growth in the equal-weighted index. Shares in banking, auto and investment categories were the losers of the Saturday's session while almost all other share indices rose.

-- CBI Working on Projects to Enhance Transparency

The Central Bank of Iran has 105 IT-based projects at hand in line with its mandate to improve transparency, responsibility and objectivity in the business environment, CBI's vice governor for IT affairs said.

"Three CBI's departments, namely payment systems, software engineering and IT support/infrastructure are working on the projects "Mehran Maharamian was quoted as saying by the bank’s public relations office.

-- CBI Lends $130m to Bankers Under Repo

The Central Bank of Iran last week granted short-term loans worth 33.1 trillion rials ($130 million) to banks in need of liquidity in the interbank market.

According to a CBI press statement, the regulator received 15 loan requests worth 61.5 trillion rials but agreed to pay 33.1 trillion rials under the repurchase agreement (repo).

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran leading the world in ‘science diplomacy’

The rate of scientific contributions of Iranian researchers to the world increased from 17 percent in 2011 to 31 percent in 2020, becoming the world’s leading country in science diplomacy with 14 percent growth, according to scientific studies and analyses extracted from the Scopus International Citation Database.

Launched in 2004, Scopus is the largest abstract and citation database of peer-reviewed literature: scientific journals, books, and conference proceedings. Delivering a comprehensive overview of the world's research output in the fields of science, technology, medicine, social sciences, and arts and humanities, Scopus features smart tools to track, analyze and visualize research.

-- Woman weightlifter Hosseini undergoes surgery

Elham Hosseini, who became the first Iranian woman to win a medal in an international weightlifting tournament, underwent successful knee surgery.Hosseini underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

Iran Weightlifting Federation vice-president Maryam Monazami said that Hosseini will be sidelined for around six weeks. Hosseini claimed a bronze medal at the 2019 Weightlifting IWF Naim Suleymanoglu Tournament and made history as the first-ever Iranian woman who won a medal.

-- Garment output up 70% in 8 months on year

Production of garments in Iran increased 70 percent during the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-November 20), compared to the same period of time in the past year, according to the vice-chairman of Iran Textile Exporters and Manufacturers Association (ITEMA).

Majid Nami said the ban on foreign brands import and the closure of borders due to the spread of the coronavirus and the reduction of smuggled garments have contributed to this success.

6125**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish