Pakistan Army fully supports PM Imran Khan's refusal to recognize Israel

Pakistani media quoted military spokesman as saying on Sunday night: The army supports the position of Prime Minister Imran Khan on Palestine and his opposition to the recognition of Israel.

DG Inter Services Public Relations Pakistan (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar added that unnecessary and unsubstantiated speculation on the subject must be discouraged.

Pakistani English daily ‘The News’ in its report said, an aide to the prime minister, who was contacted by the newspaper to know whether the civilian government is facing any pressure from the military establishment to recognize Zionist regime, also strongly dismissed such speculation.

The premier’s aide said, on condition of not being named, that he recently met top officials of the military establishment and found them firm in support of Pakistan’s stated policy on Zionist regime and Palestine.

The source said that one of these top military officials even went to the extent of stating that Pakistan cannot recognize Israel even if an influential Arab country like Saudi Arabia does so.

Meanwhile, on International Day of solidarity with Palestinian people, Pakistan reiterates its steadfast supports to Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination.

In a tweet on Sunday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that for just and lasting peace, it is imperative to have a two-state solution as per relevant United Nations and Organization of Islamic Cooperation resolutions.

“With the pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State,” he said.

On November 29, 1947, the UN General Assembly adopted Resolution 181, approving the plan to divide Palestine into two Arab and Jewish states.

The Pakistani government has strongly ruled out any possibility of establishing relations between the country and the Zionist regime and putting it on the agenda of the Islamabad government.

Earlier, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated Islamabad's strong stance against the conspiracy and its support for the liberation of the Palestinian territories.

He added: We cannot even think of normalizing relations with Zionist regime as it is contrary to the principle of the founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah as he always stressed that the rights of the Palestinian people must be guaranteed.

