Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hossein condemned assassination of the top Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and extended condolences to the Iranian government and nation on his martyrdom.

In another phone talk, Azeri Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed condolences on Fakhrizadeh martyrdom and denounced the terror attack which martyred the noted defense industry scientist.

