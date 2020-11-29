Zarif: Assassination of Iran's scientist shows perpetrators' warmongering

The terrorists murdered a great Iranian scientist, Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Sunday.

This cowardice, with serious signs of Israel's role, illustrates the warmongering of its desperate perpetrators, he added.

Iran calls on the world community, including the EU, to abandon the double standard and condemn this state terrorism, he noted.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of Research and Innovation Organization of Iran's Defense Ministry, was assassinated by terrorists in a terrorist attack near Tehran on Friday afternoon.

Zarif had earlier released message in Russian, English, Arabic, German and Chinese languages informing the world of the terrorist crime and has urged the international community to hold responsible perpetrators.

