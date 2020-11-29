Zionist regime's role seen in Fakhrizadeh assassination

Referring to last night's extraordinary meeting of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament, Amouei said that the meeting was held in the presence of the officials of the security and police apparatus and the Ministry of Defense.

He added that the activities of martyr Fakhrizadeh and the impacts which he has had on the advancement of the country's new defense industries were considered in this meeting.

The safeguarding of martyr Fakhrizadeh, who had been threatened by enemies for many years, were reviewed and the security apparatus reported on this issue, he noted.

Amouei reiterated that what is clear about this heinous action is that it was pre-designed, complex, and combined action that with follow-ups, "we have reached good clues".

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of Research and Innovation Organization of the Iranian Defense Ministry, was assassinated by terrorists in a terror attack near Tehran on Friday afternoon.

