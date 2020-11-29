Oman FM: Terrorism unacceptable, heinous act in any form

Al-Busaidi extended his condolences to the Iranian government and nation over the recent terrorist attack, saying that terrorism, in any form, is an unacceptable and heinous act.

On Saturday, foreign ministers of Qatar, Syria, and the chief of Hamas Political Bureau also expressed their condolences over Fakhrizadeh’s assassination in separate phone talks with Zarif.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated by terrorists in a terrorist attack near the capital Tehran on Friday.

During the exchange of fires, the security team members protecting Iranian scientists were also injured and transferred to hospital.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish