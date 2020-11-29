Nov 29, 2020, 4:42 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News Code: 84128686
0 Persons

Tags

Official: Iran's reaction to Fakhrizadeh's assassination to be rigid, decisive

Official: Iran's reaction to Fakhrizadeh's assassination to be rigid, decisive

Tehran, Nov 29, IRNA - Head of Strategic Council on Foreign Relations of Iran Kamal Kharrazi stressed on Sunday that the Islamic Republic of Iran will respond decisively to the terrorists who took assassinated Iranian defense industry scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

In a message condemning the assassination of martyr Fakhrizadeh, Kharrazi emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran will respond decisively to the terrorists who took martyr Fakhrizadeh from the Iranian nation.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated by terrorists in a terrorist attack near the capital city of Tehran on Friday.

During the exchange of fires, the security team protecting Iranian scientists were also injured and transferred to hospital.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 1 =