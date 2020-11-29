Official: Iran's reaction to Fakhrizadeh's assassination to be rigid, decisive

In a message condemning the assassination of martyr Fakhrizadeh, Kharrazi emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran will respond decisively to the terrorists who took martyr Fakhrizadeh from the Iranian nation.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated by terrorists in a terrorist attack near the capital city of Tehran on Friday.

During the exchange of fires, the security team protecting Iranian scientists were also injured and transferred to hospital.

7129**2050

