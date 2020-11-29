Health minister says COVID19 death toll falling

Speaking in an online meeting, Namaki said while international organizations had predicted that COVID19 death toll will reach 800-1000 cases per day in Iran, it decreased thanks to cooperation of and patience of people, officials and organizations like Basij, Iranian Red Crescent Society, NGOs and Interior Ministry.

He urged people not to forget medical staff efforts and to take healthcare issues seriously.

On Saturday, Iranian Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said 391 people in Iran had died as a result of the coronavirus.

9376**2050

