Joseph Berlinger's master class in “Cinema Verite”

The 14th edition of “Cinema Verite” (The Annual Iran International Documentary Film Festival) directed by Mohammad Hamidi-Moqadam is scheduled to be held in Tehran on Dec 8-14, 2020. The Documentary and Experimental Film Center (DEFC) organizes the Annual Iran International Documentary Film Festival (Cinema Verite).

The festival showcases the very best of the documentary world in an attempt to bridge the gap between reality and truth. Due to the spread of Corona virus, this edition of the festival will be held in online format via utilizing the national platform in the country. Interested parties for more information can see: www.irandocfest.ir

Born in october 30, 1961, Joseph Berlinger is an American filmmaker and producer. His works are particularly focused on true crime documentaries.

Berlinger's films and docu-series draw attention to social justice issues in the US and abroad in such films as Paradise Lost: The Child Murders at Robin Hood Hills, Crude, Whitey: United States of America v. James J. Bulger and Intent To Destroy: Death, Denial and Depiction.

A 2017 HuffPost article said "Brother's Keeper (1992) and the Paradise Lost trilogy (1996–2011) helped pioneer the style of documentary filmmaking in Netflix's recent true crime sensation, Making a Murderer—a combination of artful cinematography, a stirring musical soundtrack, and a dramatic narrative structure as compelling as any scripted film."

Berlinger spearheaded and directed two 2019 projects centered on the infamous serial killer Ted Bundy: the Netflix docu-series Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, and the drama film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, starring Zac Efron.

After graduating from Colgate University, Berlinger took a position working at an advertising agency in Frankfurt, Germany.

He soon transitioned into the world of film, working as an apprentice to the iconic documentarians Albert and David Maysles. Joe met his future directing partner, Bruce Sinofsky, while they were both employed by the Maysles. Together they would make their directing debut with the 1992 film Brother's Keeper.

The national competition section comprises the short, mid-length and feature-length documentaries and the international section of this edition will be held in non-competition format due to the spread of coronavirus.

The international section of the festival also enjoys numerous non-competition sections such Special Displays, Mirror of a Festival, Portrait, Perspective of One Country Documentary Cinema, Chile Documentary Cinema, Masters of 2020 as well as 13 Editions & 13 Films.

