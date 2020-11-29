Trump to leave power without fulfilling dream to cut-off Iran oil export

During the past two years after his unilateral withdrawal from the Iran Deal, aka Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Trump did impose maximum pressures on Iran's oil and energy areas.

Now in his latest days of power, Trump administration is talking about losses inflicted by the sanctions; however, the analysts believe that it is just a maneuver being held on the threshold of conceding the lost election to his rival, Joe Biden.

"Since May 2018, we have denied the regime of direct access to more than $70 billion in oil revenue, and will continue to prevent the regime access to around $50 billion annually," according to recent report of the US Department of State.

US' futile efforts to cut off Iran's crude oil exports was made in line with maximum pressure strategy.

Trump did officially leave the JCPOA more than two years ago and let the previous sanctions, which had been removed after implementation of the international deal in Jan 2018, be re-imposed gradually.

Repetition of the US failure in achieving its goals against Iran's oil led him to impose sanctions on Iranian Minister of Petroleum Bijan Zangeneh.

In reaction to the US move, Zangeneh tweeted at that time that the era of unilateralism was over, and Iran's oil industry would not stop; but it would move forward.

From another point of view, oil sanctions did give opportunities to Iran and rescued the country from relying on a single product.

However, the sanctions reflected inhuman behavior of Trump, the behavior which has been described by the Iranian officials as an economic terrorism.

Those sanctions were also extended to International Monetary Fund (IMF) which rejected Iran's demand for a loan for providing the national medical centers with medicine and medical equipment.

Few months ago, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced that the US has not sanctioned Iran, this is not "sanction" but "crime against humanity".

1483**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish