Nov 29, 2020
Qeshm Island exports 19,000 tons of cement

Qeshm, Nov 29, IRNA – Managing Director of Qeshm Free Trade Zone Hamid Reza Momeni said on Sunday that over 19,000 tons of cement produced in this Persian Gulf island was exported through Kaveh wharf.

Speaking to reporters, Momeni said the consignment was carried by a foreign ship with the capacity of 11,263 tons.

He added that Qeshm Cement Plant produced over 115,000 tons cement and 45,000 tons clinker since the beginning of the current Iranian year (started on March 20).

Qeshm Cement Factory produces 1,400 tons cement a day and exports its products to 13 Asian and African countries including Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Egypt, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Oman, Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan.

