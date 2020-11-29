Qeshm Island exports 19,000 tons of cement

Speaking to reporters, Momeni said the consignment was carried by a foreign ship with the capacity of 11,263 tons.

He added that Qeshm Cement Plant produced over 115,000 tons cement and 45,000 tons clinker since the beginning of the current Iranian year (started on March 20).

Qeshm Cement Factory produces 1,400 tons cement a day and exports its products to 13 Asian and African countries including Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Egypt, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Oman, Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan.

