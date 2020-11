According to official website of the event, it is held in two sections of Travel and Tourism and Sea.

Ebrahim Hesari said that some 468 films, including 334 drama and 134 documentaries, have been registered in national category.

He noted that secretariat have so far received 4,066 foreign works and 241 screenplays.

The 4th Kish Mowj International Film Festival will be held on February 16-19, 2021 in Kish Island.

