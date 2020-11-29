Zarif urges EU to stop double standards, condemn Fakhrizadeh assassination

Terrorists murdered an excellent Iranian scientist. This cowardice, in which there are serious references to Israel's role, is an expression of the desperate warmongering of the perpetrators, Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Sunday.

Iran appeals to the international community, particularly the EU, to abandon its shameful double standards and condemn this act of state terror, he added.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of Research and Innovation Organization of Iran's Defense Ministry, was assassinated by terrorists in a terrorist attack near Tehran on Friday afternoon.

Zarif had earlier released message in Russian, English, Arabic and Chinese languages informing the world of the terrorist crime and has urged the international community to hold responsible perpetrators.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday that Iran will retaliate the assassination of a defense industry scientist of the country appropriately.

