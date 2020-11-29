Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on November 29

** IRAN DAILY

- Minister: Iranian scientist’s martyrdom clear sign of enemies’ incapability

The martyrdom of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was a horrible incident and a clear sign of the incapability of the enemies of the Islamic Republic, said the minister of culture and Islamic guidance.

Making the remark in a message on the assassination of the prominent scientist on Saturday, Abbas Salehi Amiri also expressed his condolences over the tragic event.

- SP Phase 14 platforms to come on stream in winter: POGC

Four platforms of South Pars Phase 14 will be put into production in the winter, announced the managing director of Pars Oil and Gas Company (POGC) on Saturday.

Currently, 75 percent of Iran’s natural gas is supplied by 13 refineries in South Pars, said Mohammad Meshkinfam.

- Border diplomacy can boost Iran-Pakistan trade

Enjoying a 1,000km common border, Iran and Pakistan have countless opportunities and potentials for expansion of bilateral relations, said the consul general of Iran in Pakistan’s Karachi.

In his article published in the local media, Ahmad Mohammadi said, “Yet, the volume of trade between the two countries is not in conformity with these opportunities and potentials.

- South Pars Can Store 4m Barrels of Gas Liquids at New SPEEZ Facilities

Gas condensate storage facilities in the Special Pars Economic Energy Zone, southeast of Bushehr Province, are ready for launch.

Pars Oil and Gas Company, a subsidiary of the National Iranian Oil Company, said the facility will help South Pars gas refineries (South Pars Gas Field) to store four million barrels of condensates.

- Iran’s Gas Industry Growth Noticeable

Despite difficulties including geostrategic challenges and the recent coronavirus pandemic, Iran has made noticeable progress in its energy sector.

Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said this at the 22nd annual ministerial meeting of Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) held via videoconference.

-Isfahan Power Plant to Help Support Water Conservation

Isfahan wastewater network will be linked via a 3000-meter pipeline to the sewage treatment unit of Isfahan Power Plant, in the eponymous central province, and save 5 million cubic meters of water annually, managing director of the provincial electric company said.

- Tehran, Doha confer on forming joint committee to expand trade

Iran and Qatar have agreed to establish a joint trade committee to examine the areas and opportunities, obstacles and strategies for developing trade relations between the two countries.

The decision was made during the two countries’ seventh Joint Economic Committee meeting which was held in Isfahan earlier this month, Farzad Piltan, the director-general of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO)’s Office of Arabian and African Countries, said.

- Sharif University among top 500 universities worldwide

Sharif University of Technology, one of the largest engineering schools in Iran, was listed among the top 500 universities in the world, according to the 2021 ranking of Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University.

QS is the world’s leading provider of services, analytics, and insight to the global higher education sector, whose mission is to enable motivated people anywhere in the world to fulfill their potential through educational achievement, international mobility, and career development.

-Hakim Mosque: elegant, iconic with perfect proportions

This elegant mosque, with its iconic blue-tiled mosaics and its perfect proportions, forms a visually stunning monument near the bazaar of Isfahan, one of the top touristic cities in Iran.

Hakim Mosque is not only a house of worship but also a public building serving a multiplicity of uses. It is a gathering place for prayers five times a day, an Islamic college, a community center for functions with present day Western associations, and an emergency shelter for travelers.

