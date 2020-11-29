Assassination of Iranian scientist plot hatched by US, Zionist regime: Iraqi movement

In a Zionist-American plot, the treacherous hands linked to the Israeli regime assassinated one of the pillars of science of Iran, scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, as the Zionist regime and the US and their mercenaries in the region wanted to disrupt the situation and in the region and pave the way for an aggressive attack on Iran before the end of Trump's term, the statement said.

This heinous crime reveals the futility of the confused and irregular Zionist-American policies, especially after the US economic sanctions against Iran failed to bring the Iranian people and its political leaders to their knees, it added.

The Iraqi movement further reiterated that it condemns the heinous crime which is a clear violation of international law and international agreements and treaties, affirming that Iraq will stand with all its strength alongside the Islamic Republic of Iran and its people to counter the Zionists and the Americans' plots in the region.

It also warned the criminal and terrorist gangs linked to the American Zionism about any further aggression by their treacherous and criminal currents, whether in Iran, Iraq or the region.

