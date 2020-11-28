Zarif: Impunity emboldens terrorist regime with aggression in its DNA

"Terror attack on our scientist was indubitably designed & planned by a terrorist regime & executed by criminal accomplices," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account account on Saturday.

"Shameful that some refuse to stand against terrorism and hide behind calls for restraint. Impunity emboldens a terrorist regime with aggression in its DNA," he added.

Earlier, Zarif in a Twitter message highlighted the role of Israeli regime’s role in assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Head of the Research and Innovation Organization of Iran's Ministry of Defense.

Fakhrizadeh was assassinated by terrorists in a terrorist attack near Tehran on Friday.

