Zarif: Iran at forefront of fighting terrorism

Cowardly terror by another of Iran's eminent scientists and Deputy Defense Minister by terrorist criminals is a flagrant violation of international law, disregard for human and moral principles, followed by a clear international responsibility, Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Saturday.

Iran has so far been at the forefront of the fight against terrorism in order to establish peace and stability in the region and the world, he added.

We call on the international community to condemn state terrorism and build a consensus in the face of tensions and adventurism in the region, he noted.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of Research and Innovation Organization of Iran's Defense Ministry, was assassinated by terrorists in a terrorist attack near Tehran on Friday afternoon.

Earlier, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a message ordered to punish perpetrators of terrorist attack who assassinated Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

In his message, the Supreme Leader emphasized following up scientific and technical efforts made by Fakhrizadeh.

Prominent Iranian nuclear and defense scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was martyred by criminal and cruel mercenaries, the message reads.

The prestigious scientific personality spent his valuable life for great scientific efforts, Ayatollah Khamenei said.

The Supreme Leader made it clear that perpetrators of the terror crime should be punished and that the scientific and technical efforts made by martyr Fakhrizadeh in all fields be followed up.

