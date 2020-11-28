Zarif urges int'l community to condemn state terrorism

The terrorists assassinated another outstanding Iranian scientist. A cowardly assassination is a blatant challenge to international law and international rules, and a violation of humanitarian and moral principles, Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Saturday.

The international community has the responsibility to prevent such acts. To maintain regional and world peace and stability, Iran has always been at the forefront of the fight against terrorism. We call on the international community to condemn state terrorism and jointly oppose adventurism that exacerbates regional tensions, he added.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of Research and Innovation Organization of Iran Ministry of Defense, was assassinated by terrorists in a terrorist attack near Tehran on Friday afternoon.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish