Commander: Iran’s Navy successful model of sanctions' ineffectiveness

Rear Admiral Sayyari made the remarks in a message on November 28 that coincides with the 40th anniversary of Operation Morvarid in 1980. The operation, which was launched just 67 days after the start of the imposed war, resulted in a victory for Iran, destroying the oil platforms of Mina Al-Bakr and Khor-al-Amaya, not only besieged Iraqi ports until the end of the imposed war but also failed to export oil from the Persian Gulf until years after the war.

He emphasized in the message that the powerful presence on high seas has different consequences. The fact that Iran’s navy, despite sanctions, has been able to reach such a level of capability in construction and training that keeps the Navy's surface and subsurface vessels operational in the oceans is nothing to keep out of the eyes of experts in the maritime field.

The message continued that the use of the latest technologies in the field of surface and subsurface vessels, weapons, and advanced missiles that act as Iran's long-range defense cannot be concealed by the enemy, and this power has caused a large part of Iran's deterrence today, which can be considered as a significant element of instability in all other parts of the country, especially the economy.

The culmination and magnificent art of Iran's Navy in these 40 years is safeguarding the maritime security, he said.

Rear Admiral Sayyari noted that the navy has created a successful model for defeating sanctions in the country by localizing everything which it needs from equipment, weapons, and training.

