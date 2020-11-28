Russian diplomat: Fakhrizadeh assassinated with US green light

"That’s a telling analysis from @nytimes reflecting readiness of US establishment to give green light to political extra territorial assassination. Not a thing to boast for a democratic country!" Polyanskiy wrote in his Twitter account in reaction to New York Times report on Iranian scientist assassination, saying: "American officials would not comment on the assassination on Friday morning, saying they were seeking information. But some American officials argued that the death of Mr. Fakhrizadeh, the latest in a string of such mysterious killings of Iran’s top nuclear scientists, would send a chilling message to the country’s other top scientists working on that program: If we can get him, we can get you, too."

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of Research and Innovation Organization of Iran Ministry of Defense, was assassinated by terrorists in a terrorist attack near Tehran on Friday afternoon.

Earlier, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a message ordered to punish perpetrators of terrorist attack to assassinate Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Prominent Iranian nuclear and defense scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was martyred by criminal and cruel mercenaries, the message reads.

The prestigious scientific figure spent his valuable life for great scientific efforts, Ayatollah Khamenei said.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish