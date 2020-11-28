Official: 391 more Iranians die from COVID-19 over past 24 hours

Sadat Lari added that 47,486 citizens have passed away from coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country so far.



She pointed out that 648,831 people out of a total of 935,799 people infected with the deadly virus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.



The official noted that 13,402 new infected cases have been detected in Iran, some 1,824 of whom have been hospitalized, over the past 24 hours.



Some 5,865 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.



She added that 6,038,556 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world since December 2019 requiring a collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.

