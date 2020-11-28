Bahrain’s February 14 Youth Coalition condemns assassination of Iranian scientist

Noting that the finger prints of the axis of evil is are easily seen in the incident, the statement said the Coalition supports Iran’s reciprocation against the commanders and agents of the terror act.

Referring to Israeli terror attack to assassinate Iranian Defense Ministry official Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the statement said that the think tanks of criminal terrorists that are hallucinating about harming the Islamic Republic of Iran have committed another crime by the hands of their puppets.

The Coalition condemned the Zionists’ move, adding that the Resistance will become stronger every day and the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei ordered to punish the criminals, who have targeted human honor and respect, more than before.

The Coalition also offered condolences to Ayatollah Khamenei, Iranian governmental and military officials, and the people of Iran on behalf of the people of Bahrain.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of Research and Innovation Organization of Iran’s Ministry of Defense, was assassinated by terrorists in a terror attack near Tehran on Friday afternoon.

9417**1416

