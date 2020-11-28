Hezbollah says stands by Iran against terrorism

“Hezbollah strongly condemns the heinous terrorist attack that led to the martyrdom of prominent scientist and professor Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, and offers warmest condolences to his honorable family and the Islamic Republic of Iran’s leadership and people,” Hezbollah said, according to al-Ahed website.

The statement added that Iran will “hunt down the criminals and cut off the hands that target its scientists and officials – no matter to whom it belongs.”

“Iran is also capable of confronting the 'state' terrorism represented by the entity that occupies Palestine, as well as all those who provide this entity’s terrorism with political protection and international cover.”

Earlier today, Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem condoled with the Iranian nation and Government over assassination of a defense industry scientist of the country.

Sheikh Naim Qassem said that this crime is part of the overall animosity against Iran, the entire region and Palestine.

He added that Israel is well aware that any measures taken by it will have huge consequences.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of Research and Innovation Organization of Iran Ministry of Defense, was assassinated in a terrorist attack near Tehran on Friday afternoon.

