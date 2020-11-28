Overt and covert goals of assassination of Iran’s defense industry scientist

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of Research and Innovation Organization of Iran Ministry of Defense of Iran, was assassinated in a terrorist attack near Tehran on Friday.

Once again, the terror machine of Iran’s enemies has started to work. They hope if the maximum pressure and economic terrorism does not produce the desirable results, assassination of Iranian scientist will.

Fakhrizadeh was the only scientist named by Prime Minister of the Zionist regime Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Remember that name, Fakhrizadeh,” he said. Israeli media had already said that a fruitless attempt had been made on his life and that Fakhrizadeh has long been a Mossad target.

Iran will in a timely manner reciprocate the criminal action a hard revenge.

A few hours after the incident, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a Twitter message highlighted the role of Israeli regime’s role in assassination of Fakhrizadeh, saying, “Terrorists murdered an eminent Iranian scientist today. This cowardice—with serious indications of Israeli role—shows desperate warmongering of perpetrators.”

Zarif added, “Iran calls on int'l community—and especially EU—to end their shameful double standards & condemn this act of state terror.”

Of course, Martyr Fakhrizadeh is not the first target of the enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran. In the past decade, several of Iranian top scientists and university professors have been assassinated. It is no covert issue that Israel is an enemy of the Iran and has used assassination and terrorism to stop Iran’s scientific progress. In the most recent assassination, they have undoubtedly had the same goal.





Ahmad Shirzad, a reformist political analyst said the assassination was mostly a political provocation to impact the public opinion.

The present conditions in the US make the issue clearer. US President Donald Trump, Netanyahu, and their regional allies had planned to isolate Iran in order to weaken the Resistance and impose their illegal demands through economic terrorism.

In the past two years, US sanctions has made it difficult for Iranian people even to buy medicine and the coronavirus epidemic has doubled the difficulties. But the maximum pressure campaign intended to bring Iran to its knees in three months. Iran took up the policy of “Neither talks, nor war” to thwart conspiracy of armed conflict to large extent.

Now that that sanctions have become ineffective and President-elect Joe Biden has announced that he will return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, from which Trump unilaterally and illegally pulled out in March 2018, enemies of the JCPOA have panicked and tried to plan assassination plots to drive Iran into a military conflict and stop revival of the international deal.

Assassination of Fakhrizadeh is the Zionist regime’s numerous shots at diplomacy. Their short-term goal is to keep Iran under pressure and their long-term goal is to thwart diplomacy.

As stated by Iranian officials, Iran’s revenge will take place. But it will be timely to make it more painful for the killers of the Iranian scientist. It will take place not when the enemies like it, but when it imposes the largest fatality and horror on the Zionists.

Translated by: Hossein Abolqassemi

Edited by: Safar Sarabi

