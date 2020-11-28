Nov 28, 2020, 11:11 AM
Axis of evil is afraid of Iran’s defensive capabilities, Yemeni FM says

Tehran, Nov 28, IRNA – Yemeni Foreign Minister Hisham Sharaf on Saturday condemned the assassination of an Iranian defense industry scientist, saying the axis of evil is afraid of Iran’s defensive capabilities.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of Research and Innovation Organization of Iran Ministry of Defense, was assassinated by terrorists in a terrorist attack near Tehran on Friday afternoon.

In a message to his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, Sharaf referred to the assassination of Fakhrizadeh as a heinous and criminal act.   

He said that such acts of terror are aimed to prevent Iran’s defensive industry from making further scientific progress. The Yemeni foreign minister, however, noted that they will never be able to stop Iran’s progress in different areas.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Friday highlighting the Israeli state terrorism accountable for assassination of Fakhrizadeh.  

