Venezuela deplores assassination of prominent Iranian scientist

Caracas voiced its sincere sympathy to Iranian nation and government regarding such unfair act.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza also in a Twitter message condoled with Iranians over the sad occasion.

Venezuelan Government seriously condemned all terrorist acts in the world, saying savagery and terror cannot be imposed on international relations.

Venezuela urged all UN member states to be respect UN Charter, principles of International Law, security and peace.

Fakhrizadeh was assassinated in a terrorist attack near Tehran on Friday.

Earlier, President Hassan Rouhani in a message offered his condolences over the assassination of the Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and said enemies should be aware that such terrorist acts will not hinder Iranian scientists’ endeavours but make them more determined to continue with Fakhrizadeh's way.

Undoubtedly, this terrorist and desperate accident comes as the result of enemies’ inability in face of Iranians’ scientific advancements, honors and capabilities, their consecutive defeats in the region and in other political arenas.

