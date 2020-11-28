Hamas condemns assassination of Iranian scientist

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of the Research and Innovation Organization of the Ministry of Defense and Logistics of the Armed Forces, was assassinated in a terrorist attack near Tehran on Friday afternoon.

In its statement, Hamas condoled the Iranian nation and leaders over sad incident.

The statement added that the assassination, which coincides with the repeated threats of the US and the Zionist regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran, was aimed to deprive Iran and the Islamic Ummah of achieving scientific progress to secure monopoly by the occupying Zionist regime for its expansionist goals.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif strongly condemned the terrorist attack against defense ministry official Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on Friday highlighting accountability of the Israeli state terrorism.

