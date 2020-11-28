Hezbollah of Lebanon condoles Iranian nation over assassination of scientist

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Head of the Research and Innovation Organization of the Ministry of Defense, was assassinated in a terrorist attack near Tehran on Friday afternoon.

Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem, in a message, offered his condolenses to the Supreme Leader of Islamic Revolution, Ministry of Defense, Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, and the whole Iranian nation over the assassination of Fakhrizadeh by “the agents of the US and Israel”.

He said that this crime is part of the overall animosity against Iran, the entire region and Palestine.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Friday highlighting the role of Israeli regime in the assassination of Fakhrizadeh.

9341**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish