"What was clearly a state-sponsored assassination of our prominent scientist was also a clear violation of int'l law, designed to wreak havoc on our region," Takht Ravanchi wrote in his Twitter account on Saturday.

"It must be condemned by #UNSG & #UNSC," he added.

"Iran won’t ever shy away from deterring aggression, or from protecting its people," he noted.

Fakhrizadeh was assassinated in a terrorist attack near Tehran on Friday.

