Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on November 28

-- Preserving JCPOA first step toward revival of multilateralism in post-Trump era

Once the international community leaves behind the ill-fated Trump era, the world will, once again, witness the rapid promotion of multilateralism as well as positive and constructive cooperation.

The revival and preservation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Iran and the P5+1 in July 2015, can be the first step toward the revival of multilateralism.

-- Agriculture sector’s share of Iran’s non-oil exports reaches 25%: MP



At present, agricultural products constitute between 20 and 25 percent of ‎Iran’s annual non-oil exports, said an MP.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Iran Daily, Mohammad Rashidi, a member ‎of the Iranian Parliament’s Agriculture, Water and Natural Resources Committee, ‎suggested the current share of the domestic agriculture sector of the country’s yearly overseas ‎sales must increase. ‎

Given the country’s favorable capacities in the field of producing agricultural ‎crops, the sector’s share of the annual non-oil exports must reach 50 percent.”‎

- Iran’s eight-month pistachio exports hit 110,000 tons



Iran exported 110,000 tons of pistachios during the first eight months of the current Iranian year (March 20-November 20), indicating a 131 percent rise compared to the corresponding figure for last year, said the spokesman of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

Rouhollah Latifi put the value of the pistachio exports in the said period at $676 million, 82.5 percent more than the figure for the previous year’s similar period.

-- South Pars Can Store 4m Barrels of Gas Liquids at New SPEEZ Facilities

Gas condensate storage facilities in the Special Pars Economic Energy Zone, southeast of Bushehr Province, are ready for launch.

Pars Oil and Gas Company, a subsidiary of the National Iranian Oil Company, said the facility will help South Pars gas refineries (South Pars Gas Field) to store four million barrels of condensates, IRNA reported. It has eight storage tanks with a capacity of 500,000 barrels each.

If hydrocarbon export is constrained it can be transferred to target destinations via a pipeline and single point mooring that can be converted locally into high value added products such as gasoline.

-- Iran Registers Offbeat Growth in Apparent Steel Usage in 7 Months

Steel consumption in Iran is growing against all odds.

Iran's apparent steel usage—defined as production plus imports minus exports, sometimes also adjusted for changes in inventories—during the first seven months of the current Iranian year (March 20-Oct. 21) stood at 13.74 million tons for semi-finished products, registering a 13% increase compared with last year's corresponding period.

-- Iran-Made Cars Ranked by Quality Inspection Firm

Iran Standards and Quality Inspection Company has released data on the quality of locally-made cars during the Iranian month ending Oct. 21.

ISQI is a private firm working on contract with Industries Ministry.

The vehicles are ranked from one to a maximum of five stars. According to its charts, none of the cars made by major Iranian auto manufacturers, Iran Khodro (IKCO) and SAIPA, received more than four stars.

- Rouhani terms Israel ‘the enemy of entire region’

President Hassan Rouhani has voiced concerns over certain regional countries’ normalization of ties with Israel, saying the Zionist regime is the enemy of the entire region and Islamic countries.

“Unfortunately, the presence of the Zionist regime in the region will be a cause of insecurity and instability in the region,” Rouhani said on Wednesday evening during a phone conversation with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

“It is really a surprise for us that some neighbors consider their security in the shadow of their relations with the criminal Zionist regime, which is the enemy of the entire region and Islamic countries,” he said, according to the president website.

- Actor Parviz Purhosseini dies of COVID-19

Veteran stage and screen actor Parviz Purhosseini died of COVID-19 at the age of 79 at Tehran’s Firuzgar Hospital on Friday morning, his son Purang has confirmed.

He tested positive and was admitted to the hospital two weeks ago.

Born in 1941, Purhosseini had played in over 100 films, theatrical productions, and TV series in collaboration with famous filmmakers including Bahram Beizai, Masud Kimiai, Davud Mirbaqeri, Ali Hatami, and Kamal Tabrizi.

- Iranian movies honored at IDFA

– Iranian movies “Radiograph of a Family” and “Shadegan” won three awards at the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) on Thursday.

“Radiograph of a Family”, a co-production of Norway, Iran, and Switzerland by Firuzeh Khosrovani won the IDFA Award for Best Feature-Length Documentary, in addition to an award for best creative use of the archive.

The IDFA Award for Best Children’s Documentary also went to Ako Salemi for “Shadegan”.

