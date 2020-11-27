Commander promises severe punishment for perpetrators of 'big crime'

"Such crimes will not undermine determination of the Iranians to continue this glorious and powerful path, and severe revenge and punishment of the perpetrators is on the agenda," he said.

The commander also expressed condolences over martyrdom of the great Iranian scientist in the field of strategic industries in a terror attack designed and directed by the fake, terrorist and child-killing Zionist regime.

No doubt, the valuable efforts of the honorable martyr in the field of defense industry and other strategic areas of the country as well as combating coronavirus will remain in the historical memory of the country and serve as a source of inspiration for the children of the Iranian nation in the universities and higher science and technology centers in creating other honors and amazing progress in future, Major General Salami said.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated by terrorists in a terrorist attack near the capital Tehran on Friday.

During exchange of fires, the security team protecting Iranian scientists were also injured and transferred to hospital.

