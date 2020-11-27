Top comdr: Hard revenge awaiting Martyred Fakhrizadeh murderers

In his message which was released on Friday, Baqeri said once again the cowardly blind terrorists affiliated with the Global Arrogance and the filthy Zionist regime of Israel in a savage act martyred one of the managers in science, research and defense field.

Referring to Fakhrizadeh’s various services and his efforts to bring the country's defense capability to an acceptable level of deterrence, he said despite assassination of Fakhrizadeh was bitter and a heavy blow to defense system of Iran, but the cowardly blind enemies know that the way of martyred Fakhrizadeh will never stop.

Baqeri condoled with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iranian nation, Defense Ministry officials and the bereaved family of Fakhrizadeh over sad occasion.

Fakhrizadeh was assassinated by terrorists in a terrorist attack near Tehran on Friday.

During the conflict, the security team protecting Iranian scientists were also injured and transferred to hospital.

