Zarif highlights Israel role in assassination of Iranian scientist

“Terrorists murdered an eminent Iranian scientist today. This cowardice—with serious indications of Israeli role—shows desperate warmongering of perpetrators,” Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Friday.

“Iran calls on int'l community—and especially EU—to end their shameful double standards & condemn this act of state terror,” he added.

Earlier in a statement, Zarif condoled with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iranian nation, Defense Ministry officials and the bereaved family of Fakhrizadeh over sad occasion.

Fakhrizadeh was assassinated by terrorists in a terrorist attack near Tehran on Friday.

During the conflict, the security team protecting Iranian scientists were also injured and transferred to hospital.

