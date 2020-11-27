Official terms 16th Int'l Film Fest on Resistance as festival of astonishment

The closing ceremony of the event was held by observing health protocols and in the presence pf managers, judges and those selected in various sections.

Azimi Mirabadi said he was surprised by what happened in the event.

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus and the imposed limitations, the festival was held online.

He added that the event was held in eight categories.

Azimi Mirabadi noted that the secretariat of the festival received works in English, Arabic and Persian languages.

Azimi Mirabadi went on to say that the festival experienced about 4-fold growth with regard to number of works compared with its 15th version.

Over 4,000 works from 135 countries were received, he reiterated.

