COVID-19 kills 406 more Iranians over past 24 hours

The health ministry spokeswoman said that with the 406 new deaths the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 47,095.

Some 14,051 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 2,245 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari said.

She said that a total of 922,397 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 640,065 of whom have been recovered or discharged from the hospitals.

Some 5,860 other COVID-19 patients are in critical conditions and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

