Iran UN envoy says US unilateral sanctions on Iran are crime against humanity

Takht Ravanchi, who was addressing a UN Security Council session, called on the international community to take immediate action to address the issue.

He said that the US unilateral measures, including sanctions, disrupt access to financial systems and foreign reserves, and even food and medicine.

Although certain Western countries claim that medicine, food and other humanitarian supplies are exempted from these so-called smart sanctions, they are mostly damaging the innocent people and vulnerable classes of the society, the ambassador said.

He said that the imposition of sanctions is even more dangerous as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, because if one country is not safe, other countries will not be safe.

Noting that Iran is facing a degree of sanctions that no other country has faced before, Takht Ravanchi said that these sanctions are seriously impeding Iran’s efforts to properly respond to the pandemic.

