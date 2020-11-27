Iran’s oil production from shared fields with Iraq grows by 460% in seven years

Iran’s oil production from West Karoon fields stood at 71,000 b/d seven years ago when President Hassan Rouhani began his first term in office.

Iran also has plans to finally increase oil production from the shared fields with Iraq to 1 million b/d.

Iran produced some 103,000 b/d of oil from West Karoon fields in 2014 while Iraq produced some 194,000 b/d from the fields.

Iraq continued to be ahead of Iran in using the shared fields until 2016 when Iran increased its amount of production to 215,000 b/d which was equal to that of Iraq.

Iran, then, continued to increase its production from West Karoon fields to 335,000 b/d to outpace Iraq in 2017.

Iran’s production from the shared fields reached 370,000 b/d in 2018 and rose to above 400,000 in 2019. This is while Iraq is producing only 250,000 b/d of oil from the shared fields and is far behind Iran.

9341**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish