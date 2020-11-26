Serbian Tanjug, IRNA to boost media cooperation

In a meeting with Iran's ambassador to Serbia Rashid Hassanpour, she voiced interest in media collaboration with IRNA, saying that a new agreement will be signed between the two news agencies.

Referring to the current situation caused by the COVID-19, she said that while it is difficult to exchange delegations and visits under the current conditions there is a need to use cyberspace for coordination and cooperation.

Highlighting the cultural and artistic richness of Iran, she said that in her opinion, Iranian music is one of the best in the world.

Iran's envoy, for his part, voiced his gratitude for cooperation between Tanjug and IRNA, stressing the need for organizing and institutionalizing mutual collaboration.

