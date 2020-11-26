Iran's Navy says will spare no effort to maintain security

The statement issued to mark Navy Day (November 27) further noted that the day each year is a reminder of the bravery and sacrifices of the men who with empty hands and big hearts and firm faith struck at the heart of the Ba'athist regime's navy, and although they immortalized themselves forever as the guardians of the Persian Gulf, they cut off Saddam's regime's hands from the sea forever.

Today, if this force has the title of a strategic force on its forehead, it is the fruit of the blood of the young people and their silent struggles, who defend all the valuable interests and assets of this land thousands of kilometers away from the country's water borders, the statement said.

8072**2050

