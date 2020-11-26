Iran extracts 400,000 bpd from Azadegan oilfield: Zangeneh

The figure has been 70,000 bpd n the previous years, Zangeneh said in online presence of President Hassan Rouhani at an inauguration ceremony on oil projects in southwestern province of Khuzestan.

Azadegan oilfield is located in west of Karoun River in southwest of Iran near border with Iraq.

Extraction of oil from joint oilfield is important as it is done to preserve Iranian nation's rights, the minister noted.

Earlier in the morning, President Rouhani inaugurated three national oil processing projects in west, southwest and south of the country to produce oil derivatives.

