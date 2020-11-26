FM spox upbeat with inauguration of Khaf-Herat railway

The railroad project will develop Tehran-Kabul economic cooperation, Saeed Khatibzadeh told IRNA in Kabul on Thursday.

Khatibzadeh is in Afghanistan to hold talks with senior Afghan officials on ways to widen bilateral relations in different areas.

Khaf-Herat railroad will join Afghanistan to Europe through Iran, said the spokesman adding that the project will also facilitates trade exchange.

The project can also prepare the ground for a sustainable development in the region, he noted.

He stated that the timing to inaugurate the Khaf-Herat railroad project will be finalized soon.

It may be set for the coming days, he said.

Earlier, chairman of transit commission of Iran's Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture Hamid Ezatabadi-pour told IRNA that Iran has three cross-border transit roads in northeast and east of the country with the neighboring state through which it can facilitate Afghanistan's access to the outside world.

The 191-km Khaf-Herat railroad project includes four parts that are under construction by the Iranian side.

About 77 km of the project is in Iran's soil and the rest in Afghanistan.

The railroad project ensures Afghanistan's access to free waters and European markets.

