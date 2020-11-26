President inaugurates national oil projects

The inauguration ceremony was held through a video conference which has been turned into routine for different world events due to the pandemic.

The oil projects were in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari Province, Khuzestan Province and Bushehr Province in west, southwest and south of the country respectively.

About 30,000 billion tomans have been allocated to the projects.

The government has opened a series of projects all over the country in line with the guidelines of the Supreme Leader on Surge in Production for the current Iranian year (started March 20, 2020).

1483**1416

