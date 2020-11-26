We have excellent relations with Iran: Pakistan PM

Imran Khan, talking to media in eastern city of Lahore, said strengthening of regional ties and the advancement of successful foreign policy is the biggest achievement of his government.

"Pakistan has very good relations with Iran," said Imran Khan, who hosted Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif for the fourth time in Islamabad on November 10-11.

Imran Khan in a meeting with Iranian foreign minister had emphasized the need for enhanced trade and economic cooperation with Islamic Republic of Iran.

Zarif also praised the Pakistani Prime Minister's stance against the Zionist regime and the conspiracy to normalize relations, and praised Islamabad's support for Iran's membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

**Pakistan will never recognize Israel

Prime Minister Imran Khan said in the press talks on Wednesday that there was no pressure from any quarter to recognize the Zionist regime.

He added that founder of the nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah said in 1948 that no headway could be made in this regard unless Palestinians were given their due rights.

"Pakistan continues to support Palestine and there is no decision to recognize the Zionist regime," he said.

The statement comes at a time when there are reports of Netanyahu’s secret visit to Saudi Arabia to advance a plan to normalize relations.

According to Pakistan’s ‘Express Tribune’ newspaper, Saudi Arabia would eventually also recognize Zionist regime but before that Riyadh reportedly wanted other Muslim countries including Pakistan to soften its stance towards the illegitimate regime.

At the same time, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry has strongly rejected the speculations about any possibility of establishing relations with Tel Aviv.

272**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish